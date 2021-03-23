Parents in Yuba, Sutter counties rally to return full-time to in-person learning

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) – Parents in both Yuba and Sutter counties are rallying against their school districts for not returning back to full in-person instruction soon enough.

For mothers Sara Sandgren and Sara Hyatt, the message was the same Tuesday.

“We need to be back five days a week, all grades, all day,” Sandgren said.

“Full time, five days a week, kids back in the classrooms with their teachers,” Sara Hyatt said.

Sandgren’s kids are part of the Yuba City Unified School District. The district has recently changed to a hybrid learning model for kindergarten through 12th grade.

Students in Group A do in-person instruction Mondays and Tuesdays while Group B goes Thursdays and Fridays, which is a schedule Sandgren told FOX40 that some parents and teachers don’t agree with.

“The schedule isn’t feasible for two working parents,” Sandgren explained. “I mean, to try and get your kid to school for two hours a day, four days a week, and then now that they’ve introduced 6th through 12 on a completely different hybrid model, I’m not sure how they expect working parents to go back and forth.”

Across the river, Sara Hyatt’s three kids, who attend Marysville Joint Unified School District, are sharing their parent’s frustrations with distance learning.

“It’s been really rough, especially with internet issues,” said student Charlie Hyatt. “I’m OK with wearing a mask if it’s going to keep people safe but I just want to be able to go back and learn and be in my classes.”

“We’ve lost so many children to independent studies or charter schools because they’re open. Private schools have stayed open,” Sara Hyatt said. “They’re all leaving our public school system because they’re not getting the education they need being on computers.”

Assemblymember James Gallagher, R-Nicolaus, is also standing alongside parents after pushing to end the state’s COVID-19 restrictions and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s tier system.

“This is another crazy thing about the governor’s blueprint,” Gallagher explained. “He puts every county in these different tiered systems. Yuba and Sutter counties, they’re very connected but yet, right now, Yuba County is in purple tier while Sutter is in red tier. It makes no sense.”

Parents in both counties along with Gallagher say changes need to be made soon or the struggles will continue.

“People can do their part by wearing a mask, by distancing, all those things but you don’t need to shut down half of your economy and you don’t need to keep our kids out of school,” Gallagher said.

School board members with the Marysville Joint Unified School District did meet Tuesday night to go over future plans.

FOX40 reached out to the superintendent of Marysville Joint Unified School District who responded with the following:

Since we first closed schools in March of last year, we have all been working toward the same ultimate goal which is to return students to full time in-person instruction five days a week. Toward this ultimate goal we empathize with students’ and parents’ frustrations and appreciate everyone’s patience, perseverance, and resilience as we work together to provide the most direct instruction in the safest and healthiest manner we can. The reality is we are in a pandemic, and we need an instructional delivery system that is flexible and seamless so we can transition from one instructional delivery model (distance learning, blended learning, traditional learning) to the next, and back again, depending on the varying viral transmission. Inherent in this, we want to maintain the relationship between the teacher and the student, so, in this uncertain and ever evolving time, students and families maintain one positive constant in their lives. Throughout our collective COVID-19 journey, we have focused on four goals: 1) to help slow the spread of COVID-19; 2) ensure the health and safety of students and staff; 3) maintain relationships; and 4) facilitate student learning. Throughout this time, we have utilized public health guidance as our compass in navigating from full distance learning at all grade levels, K-12, to our current phased-in blended in-person instruction grades preschool through 6th grade. Now, we are working on reopening our secondary schools. This past Saturday, March 20th, the CDPH again updated public health guidance. The new guidance permits all schools, at all grade levels, in all tiers, including the purple tier, can now reopen as long as positive COVID-19 case rates are less than 25/100,000. According to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard update earlier today, Yuba County’s case rate is now 8.8. As a result, MJUSD employees received notice Sunday night, and students and parents received notice earlier today, that all MJUSD secondary schools, grades 7-12, are going to reopen Wednesday, March 31st. Students on full-time distance learning will remain in their regular class via distance learning. This allows MJUSD to open the earliest we can under the new guidance, while providing an agreed upon notice to secondary teachers. The new guidance continues to maintain the 6 feet distancing requirement for all adults in spacing with other adults and between adults and students. However, the new guidance reduces the physical distancing requirements from 6 feet to 3 feet for student desks between students. Due to the current high case rates in Yuba County, this will not immediately apply at the secondary school level, but will apply at the elementary school level. According to public health guidance, Yuba County’s viral transmission rate will need to reduce to “low to moderate” in order to enact the 3-feet distancing at the secondary level. So when the secondary schools reopen it will be with 6-feet distancing between students, when practicable, with a “good faith” effort, and no less than 4 feet. As a result, we are working on plans to permit elementary school students access to up to four days of in-person instruction per week. This reduction in distancing requirements impacts classrooms, transportation, and nutrition services, districtwide so there is much to work through and coordinate so that all schools and stakeholders are on the same page, so that together we can serve every student, every day, in every way to increase opportunities for student engagement. Gary Cena, Superintendent Marysville Joint Unified School District