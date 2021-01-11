Person hospitalized after being shot by Placer County deputy near Thunder Valley Casino

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is hospitalized after being shot by a Placer County Sheriff’s Office deputy early Monday morning.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. when a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop in the Thunder Valley Casino parking lot.

During the traffic stop, the deputy shot into the vehicle at least two times after being dragged a short distance when the man attempted to drive off, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the man drove away and came to a stop at Athens Avenue and Fiddyment Road, near the landfill.

He was found a short time later and taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time but deputies said he’s expected to survive.

Deputies have only identified the man as Hispanic and in his late 20s.

The deputy who was dragged by the vehicle is OK and has been treated and released from the hospital.

This is a developing story.