(KTXL) — The Modesto Fire Department rescued a worker from a trench on a construction site Friday, the fire department said.

According to the fire department, the trench had suffered a partial wall collapse and crews had to stabilize the 30-foot hole.

Photo courtesy the Modesto Fire Department

The worker was removed from the trench using a basket stretcher and rope system.

The fire department said the worker was then taken to a hospital for further treatment.