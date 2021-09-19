PG&E warns of power shutoff in 10 counties starting Monday

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — PG&E is warning customers in numerous Northern California counties that they could face power shutoffs starting Monday morning due to high winds.

As many as 7,100 customers could be affected in small portions of 10 counties where PG&E could implement a public safety power shutoff to prevent a wildfire from starting.

Click or tap here to view a map of upcoming PSPS outages.

PG&E initially said up to 14,000 in 13 counties may be impacted, but reduced that number later on Sunday. Locally, portions of Colusa, Solano and Yolo counties be impacted.

Russ Pieper lives in rural Solano County, northwest of Vacaville. He said, over the past few years, PG&E’s public safety power shutoffs have ramped up — especially for his property, which has power lines running through his yard.

“They may be shutting the power off between 5 and 6 in the morning, which means they definitely will be,” Pieper said. “My neighbors won’t lose power, my neighbor on top of the hill won’t lose power.”

In Solano county, around 800 customers are being impacted. Some of those customers have dealt with last August’s LNU Lightning Complex Fire.

“It probably has been worse since the LNU fire,” Pieper said. “Just a lot more precautions about shutting down power and making sure — a lot more preventative stuff, more so than they used to be.”

As the potential for high winds, combined with drought and extremely dry vegetation, nearly 600 customers in Colusa County could lose power, as well as 20 customers in rural Yolo County.

Pieper said he is prepared for whatever happens, even though these planned power shutoffs are becoming more common.

“It’s frustrating, but you work around it,” Pieper said.