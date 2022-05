AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said it is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting in Auburn on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office told FOX40 that a deputy is not injured, but there is an injury from the shooting.

The shooting occurred in the area of Griffin Way and there are no suspects at this time, according to a social media post from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they’ll share more information when it becomes available.

This is a developing story.