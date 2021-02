PLUMAS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office says an airplane accident occurred at the Nervino Airport in Beckwourth Thursday.

A deputy and emergency personnel responded to the incident involving three passengers and the pilot. According to the sheriff’s office, no one was injured.

The accident occurred during take off after refueling and the cause is unknown.

Several agencies, including the National Transportation Safety Board, responded to the incident.