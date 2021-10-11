Planned Parenthood CEO discusses Texas Heartbeat Act’s impacts across the nation

The last five days have brought significant changes to the most restrictive abortion law in the country, the Texas Heartbeat Act.

Wednesday night, a federal judge granted the emergency injunction the Department of Justice was seeking, a request based on the premise that that law denies Texas women’s constitutional rights guaranteed by Roe v. Wade.

Late Friday, the injunction was put on hold thanks to an appeal filed by the state of Texas.

Jodi Hicks, the President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California, joined Snseeahray to share her take on where those developments are taking the national debate over abortion.