Police: 3 burglary suspects arrested in Vallejo

Marco Cabrera, 25 (left), Brandon Castro, 22 (center), Bernave Carrasco, 44 (right). (Photos courtesy of the Vallejo Police Department)

VALLEJO, Calif. (KTXL) – Three men are behind bars in Vallejo after police say they were caught burglarizing a home early Sunday morning.

Police arrested 22-year-old Brandon Castro, 25-year-old Marco Cabrera and 48-year-old Bernave Carrasco around 2 a.m. at a home on Contra Costa Street near Capitol Street.

Police officials said the burglary victim woke up when someone tried to kick in the side door to her garage around 1:30 a.m.

The victim called Vallejo police and when authorities arrived, officers surrounding the home, according to officials.

Officers found Carrasco walking from the side yard carrying two large boxes and took him into custody.

Castro was seen jumping a fence and after a short chase he was arrested, according to officials.

Police said Cabrera was found on Amador Street, out of breath and sweating profusely, with suspected crystal methamphetamine in his pocket.

All three suspects were booked for residential burglary and conspiracy.