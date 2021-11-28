Police ask for help in 12-year-old’s death from stray bullet on Thanksgiving

File – A photo of 12-year-old Angel Domingo Gaspar Gallegos, who was killed in a shooting on Thanksgiving 2021 in the Skyline neighborhood. (Photo: Gallegos family)

SAN DIEGO — Authorities confirmed Sunday the 12-year-old boy who was killed during a Thanksgiving celebration in the Skyline neighborhood was hit by a stray bullet.

The San Diego Police Department says on Thursday around 9:34 p.m. their communications center received a call of a person, who was later identified as Angel Gallegos by family on a GoFundMe page, wounded near 7400 Cahill Drive.

Gallegos was in the backyard at a family gathering for Thanksgiving when he was struck by a single bullet that came from east of his location, according to Lt. Jud Campbell of the SDPD.

As officers arrived on scene, Gallegos received medical treatment to his upper body from San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, Campbell said. Police say the boy was then transferred to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

San Diego Police Homicide Detectives have been actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the boy’s death, according to authorities, with the primary issues for investigators being the origin of the bullet and whether it was fired intentionally.

“All possibilities are being considered as investigators methodically work through the available evidence and leads,” Campbell added.

On Friday, one of the child’s aunts spoke with FOX 5, saying the boy was shot and killed by a stray bullet. The family is raising money online to help with funeral, memorial and hospital expenses.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in solving the case in order to bring closure to the victim’s family. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.