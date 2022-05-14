SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department are looking for a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred at 2 a.m. in the 1800 block of North Avenue, according to police.

When officers arrived on scene they located a male adult that was suffering from at least one gunshot wound and officers began providing medical aid, according to police.

The victim was later pronounced dead by the Sacramento Fire Department when they arrived on scene, according to police.

Police said they will be canvassing the area looking for any evidence or witnesses to the shooting.

The identity of the victim and the circumstances of the shooting have yet to be released as the investigation is ongoing, according to police.