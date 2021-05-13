Police: Father helps detain man fighting with officers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department released video of an April 29 incident in which a man was fighting with officers and his father helped detain him.

Police say they were called to a home on Barbee Way in the Parkway neighborhood to investigate a report of a man who had hopped a fence into a backyard. Officials said the caller reported the man tried to get into the house, but he wasn’t in the yard by the time officers arrived.

Investigators said officers were speaking with the man, later identified as 24-year-old Josiah Johnson, when his father showed up.

“Hey, I got him,” Johnson’s father is heard saying on body camera video before saying to his son from his minivan, “What the hell are you doing, man?”

Video shows Johnson’s father speaking with the male officer at the scene, who asks him if he knew about his son’s alleged meth use. As that is happening, Johnson attacks a female officer, knocking her body camera off.

During the struggle, video shows the male officer pull out a Taser before dropping it and grabbing his gun before his own body camera is knocked off.

Johnson’s father, who is also trying to get him off the officer, is heard saying, “Please don’t shoot him,” and moments later, “Tase him!”

Police say the struggle lasted several minutes before Johnson was put into handcuffs.

In a video interview published by the police department, Johnson’s father showed a bandaged hand, saying his son bit him.

Johnson was taken to the hospital for his injuries and was later booked into jail for resisting arrest.

Police said one of the officers was also treated for minor injuries.