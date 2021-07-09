Police investigate shooting outside Knott’s Berry Farm

Authorities respond to Knott’s Berry Farm following a shooting outside the Buena Park theme park on July 9, 2021. (KTLA)

Authorities were responding to Knott’s Berry Farm to investigate following a shooting outside the Buena Park theme park Friday night, officials said.

There was no active shooter situation, but officers were responding to the park to investigate, Buena Park police said in a tweet just before 9 p.m.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led up to the gunfire or if anyone was struck.

Aerial video of the scene showed multiple ambulances stationed outside the park gates with several people sitting nearby. Police cars were also stationed throughout the area.

No further details were immediately available.

Check beck for updates on this developing story.

