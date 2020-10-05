Police investigating deadly shooting in Del Paso Heights near Dry Creek Road, Harris Avenue

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Del Paso Heights.

Police said they responded to a shooting around 1:25 a.m. Monday in the area of Dry Creek Road and Harris Avenue.

When officers got to the area, they found evidence of a shooting and found a solo-car crash at Harris Avenue and Clay Street.

A man with at least one life-threatening gunshot wound was found inside the car, according to police. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, police are working to locate witnesses and determine a motive, but investigators do not believe this shooting is connected to the shootings over the weekend.

This is a developing story.