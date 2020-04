SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Early Tuesday morning, police responded to the area of 2500 Colfax Street, near El Camino Avenue for reports of a shooting.

A man with a gunshot wound was found at the scene. He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

At this time, no other details about the victim or shooting suspect are known.

This is a developing story.