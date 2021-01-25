Police make multiple arrests in connection to Dec. shooting that left 14-year-old girl dead, 2 wounded in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Modesto police announced multiple arrests Monday in connection to a December shooting that left a 14-year-old girl dead and two other teenagers wounded.

On Dec. 26, 2020, at around 12:30 a.m., police said at least three people opened fire at a car on Oak Street that had four people inside.

“When officers arrived, they found that a vehicle, with four occupants, had been shot at. And three of the occupants had been struck by the gunfire,” said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear told FOX40 in December. “A 14-year-old female was pronounced deceased at the scene. There was an 18-year-old female that was struck by the gunfire. And a 16-year-old male.”

The 18-year-old woman and the 16-year-old boy are expected to survive, according to Modesto police.

An 11-year-old girl was also in the vehicle at the time of the shooting but was not injured, police added.

The family of the 14-year-old girl who died at the scene identified her as Maria Juarez.

Juarez’s aunt told FOX40 that the teens were just on their way to get McDonald’s after spending Christmas together when shots rang out in the residential area of South Martin Luther King Drive and Oak Street.

Investigators with the Modesto PD Violent Crimes Unit revealed Monday that on the night of the shooting, the vehicle reached a dead-end on Oak Street and turned around, passing in front of a home near the Helen White Memorial Trail.

Police said several males were standing outside of the home and as the vehicle passed, three of them shot at the vehicle, forcing it to crash at the intersection of South Martin Luther King Drive and Oak Street.

Police said the shooters continued firing their guns, striking the vehicle several more times after it crashed.

During their investigation, detectives determined the shooting was associated with gang activity involving members and associates of the Valley Boyz Crip Criminal Street Gang.

Detectives arrested 21-year-old Damon “Demon” Morrison, 24-year-old Angelo Keo and a 16-year-old boy, all of Modesto, on charges of murder and attempted murder.

During this investigation, police arrested several associates of the suspects for a variety of firearm-related charges, and also arrested multiple people who had ties to the three suspects for concealing evidence and aiding the suspects.

This investigation was conducted in collaboration with members of the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office and the Modesto Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit, Street Gang Unit and the Violent Crimes Unit.

This investigation netted the seizure of nine firearms, drugs, high-capacity magazines, marijuana and approximately $5,000 in cash, officials said.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide or associated gang activity is encouraged to contact Detective Wilson via email at wilsond@modestopd.com or by phone at 209-342-9130. They may also contact Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 to remain anonymous.