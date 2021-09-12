Police: Man arrested after assaulting teenager

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — The City of Davis Police Department arrested a man Sunday evening for assaulting a teenager on Friday in South Davis.

Jesse Reeves, 32, was arrested for felony child endangerment after witnesses said Reeves was seen walking in the middle of a street, punching vehicles, according to police.

Reeves later pushed a 15-year-old teenager off a bike and assaulted her, police said. Witnesses chased Reeves away before he could harm others.

Both Reeves and the teenager left the scene before police arrived. Investigators later located the teen, who sustained minor injuries in the attack.

Police obtained a search warrant Sunday evening and arrested Reeves at his home in downtown Davis.

Reeves was booked into the Yolo County Jail.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims related to this incident. Those with additional information are asked to call the Davis Police Department at 530-747-5400.