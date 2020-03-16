Political Connection

Skip to content
Lawmakers tour Stanislaus County Emergency Operations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart and Ben McAdams become first members of Congress to test positive for coronavirus
President Trump signs coronavirus relief legislation into law
Senate approves House-passed coronavirus relief measure; includes up to 2 weeks paid sick leave for many workers
Treasury proposal: Deliver $500B to Americans starting April
Sanders reassessing his campaign after 3 more big Biden wins
Watch Live: US, Canada to close border to nonessential travel
White House requests $45.8 billion in emergency funding due to coronavirus
With 3 more victories, Biden pulls further away from Sanders
Ex-California Rep. Duncan Hunter gets 11 months in prison
Mnuchin pitches GOP on $1 trillion response package that involves paying Americans directly
Trump wants quick checks sent to public in virus response
White House seeks $850B economic stimulus amid virus crisis
Ohio postpones Democratic primary, Florida workers a no-show
Senate waiting for coronavirus relief bill, House still has to OK corrections
Sacramento County, Davis, Manteca direct residents to stay home
Yolo County officials issue shelter-in-place order to prevent spread of coronavirus
Rancho Cordova man tweets experience with COVID-19 symptoms
More of California under tight restrictions due to virus
Philippines lifts deadline for foreigners to leave region
‘Cold weather kills coronavirus’ and 13 other COVID-19 myths