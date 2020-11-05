6 post office break-ins investigated in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Postal inspectors and law enforcement agencies are investigating reports of vandalism and burglary at six post offices in Middle Tennessee.

The locations include two in Nashville and one each in LaVergne, Madison, Hermitage and Mt. Juliet.

The burglaries occurred after normal business hours from about 5:30 p.m. Sunday to about 6 a.m. Monday, the day before Election Day. Investigators are working to determine if anything was taken.

The postal inspector said burglary of a post office is “a serious federal felony, punishable by up to five years in prison AND a $250,000 fine.”