TOKYO (AP) — Japan suspended flights by its Osprey aircraft Thursday, officials said, the day after a U.S. Air Force Osprey based in Japan crashed into the sea during a training mission.

Tokyo says it has also asked the U.S. military to ground all Ospreys operating in Japan except for those searching for victims of the crash.

A senior Defense Ministry official, Taro Yamato, told a parliamentary hearing that Japan has suspended flights of Ospreys beginning Thursday until details of the crash and safety are confirmed.

The U.S.-made Osprey is a hybrid aircraft that takes off and lands like a helicopter but can rotate its propellers forward and cruise much faster, like an airplane, during flight.

Ministry officials said a planned training flight Thursday at the Metabaru army camp in the Saga prefecture in southern Japan was canceled as part of the grounding of all 14 Japanese-owned Ospreys deployed at Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Force bases.

Japanese officials say they also asked the U.S. military to suspend all Ospreys in Japan until the crash is fully examined and safety confirmed, except for the purpose of joining the ongoing search and rescue operations at the crash site. One U.S. Osprey has joined the rescue operation since the crash, Japanese defense officials said.

“The occurrence of such a major accident causes great anxiety to the people of the region and it is truly regrettable,” Defense Minoru Kihara said in a parliamentary hearing Thursday. “We have requested the U.S. side to conduct flights of Ospreys deployed in Japan after their flight safety is confirmed,” he said. His language was vague and did not clearly say that all Ospreys should be stood down.

Defense officials said they hoped the U.S. side got the message, but NHK national television said a number of Ospreys flew in and out of a U.S. air base on Okinawa.

The U.S. Osprey crashed Wednesday off Japan’s southern coast, killing at least one of the eight crew members. The cause of the crash and the status of the seven others on board were not immediately known.

The coast guard, as well as Japanese troops, searched through the night, and on Thursday the coast guard started using sonar to search underwater for the broken aircraft that might have sunk to the sea bottom, at a depth of about 30 meters (100 feet).

Ospreys have had a number of crashes, including in Japan, where they are used at U.S. and Japanese military bases, and the latest crash rekindles safety concerns and controversy over the deployment in Japan. In Okinawa, where about half of the 50,000 American troops are based, Gov. Denny Tamaki had said he would ask the U.S. military to suspend all Osprey flights in Japan.

On Thursday, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa met with U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel at her ministry, asking the United States “to promptly provide information to the Japanese side.” Emanuel said the focus now is the search for the missing crew members and he thanked Japanese troops, coast guard and local fishermen for “being side by side.”

NHK public television and other news outlets reported that the aircraft had requested an emergency landing at the Yakushima airport about five minutes before it was lost from radar. NHK quoted a Yakushima resident saying he saw the aircraft turn upside down, with fire coming from one of its engines, and then an explosion before it fell into the sea.

U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command said the CV-22B Osprey was one of six deployed to Yokota Air Base, home to U.S. Forces Japan and the Fifth Air Force, and assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing.

The aircraft had departed from the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Yamaguchi prefecture and crashed on its way to Kadena Air Base on Okinawa, Japanese officials said.

Last year, Air Force Special Operations Command ordered a temporary stand-down of its Osprey fleet following back-to-back safety incidents where the Osprey clutch slipped, causing an uneven distribution of power to its rotors.

The Marine Corps and Navy have reported similar clutch slips, and each service has worked to address the issue in their aircraft, however clutch failure was also cited in a 2022 fatal U.S. Marine Corps Osprey crash that killed five.

According to the investigation of that crash, “dual hard clutch engagement” led to engine failure.

Separately, a U.S. Marine Corps Osprey with 23 Marines aboard crashed on a northern Australian island in August, killing three Marines and critically injuring at least five others who were taking part in a multinational training exercise.

Copp reported from Washington.