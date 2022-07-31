(Inside California Politics) — Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the Department of Justice’s investigation into the events of Januray 6th. According to the Washington Post, the DOJ is looking into former President Trump’s actions surrounding the events of January 6th.

Levinson discusses the possibility of criminal charges being brought against Trump, the latest revelations in that investigation and the role Merrick Garland plays.