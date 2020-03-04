As Super Tuesday wraps up, voters gather at watch parties in Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- As Super Tuesday results roll in, local supporters are coming together to keep an eye on the numbers.

JOE BIDEN WATCH PARTY

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg plans to watch the results come in at Mango’s in midtown Sacramento after throwing his support behind former Vice President Joe Biden.

With three moderate candidates dropping out in the last few days and all endorsing Biden, supporters are hoping to see a big leap in California.

“Especially with Senator Klobuchar and Mayor Buttigieg dropping out over the last 24 hours after running strong campaigns, both endorsing the vice president, it’s time to make this a two-person race,” Steinberg told FOX40.

Steinberg said it is time to bring back civility to politics and he sees Biden as the man to do it. He also pointed to electability as a major reason for his endorsement, saying Biden is the best person to take on President Donald Trump.

The Biden campaign said they know Sanders is polling first in California but with candidates dropping out, they see an opportunity. If Biden can narrow the gap between himself and Sanders, Biden’s campaign staff said they would see that as a success.

BERNIE SANDERS WATCH PARTY

Local Bernie Sanders supporters are busy ensuring their candidate wins the Golden State.

Volunteers are busy working the phone banks, making sure their supporters are getting their votes in. They have also been coming and going all day, out canvassing and knocking on doors.

His supporters believe the senator from Vermont will win in California and do very well in the other Super Tuesday states.

"It's really hard to say. I'm hopeful, I'm definitely hopeful. I know that he has a lot of supporters here and he's been polling pretty well," said volunteer Danielle Osborne.

"This is, I think, the most important election since, probably, the Second World War," volunteer Angelica Poer told FOX40. "There's no other candidate than Bernie Sanders that we can trust represents the people."

Later Tuesday night, there will be a watch party for Sanders supporters at Fox and Goose Public House in midtown Sacramento.

ELIZABETH WARREN WATCH PARTY

Elizabeth Warren supporters started to gather at Kupros in midtown Sacramento Tuesday night, gathering around TVs to watch the election results come in from around the country.

Earlier in the day, some of her staffers were out making some last-minute efforts to get out the vote. They went door to door, handing out flyers and trying to sway undecided voters to cast their ballot for Sen. Warren.

Although she is trailing behind Sanders and Biden in the latest poll results, Warren is vowing to stay in the race until the convention this summer.

"This is about both beating Donald Trump and about delivering real change in January 2021,” Warren said. “That's why I laid out all of the plans in such detail and shown how we can pay for it and build alliances and actually get it done. I'm in this fight to win and make real change."

Her supporters say they believe she is the one to defeat Trump come November.

"Of all the candidates, I think she has some of the best ideas and the best plans to actually get us there. Everyone I talked to here in Sacramento wants to support her," said Katie Hanzlik. "I think some people are concerned about her electability as a woman but I think we can prove that the electability of women isn’t an issue by voting for them. So, I think that Sacramento and California will come out strong for her today and I'm really excited to see how she does moving forward."

First partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom also threw her support behind Warren.