(Inside California Politics) — California Assembly member Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the signing of AB 1594. That new law created new standards for gun manufacturers to abide by, and creates the ability for governments and citizens to sue those who do not follow those standards. Asm. Ting also discusses gun violence in America, and what more needs to be done to bring reform.

