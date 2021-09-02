Assemblyman Levine explains bill to establish emergency evacuation locations

Evacuations are on everyone’s minds right now as more than 54,000 Californians have been forced to flee the flames of several major wildfires across the state.

Assemblyman Marc Levine, D-Marin County, wants to change the way emergency planners around the state strategize for times like this, and his idea is awaiting Governor Gavin Newsom’s signature.

Levine joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to discuss Assembly Bill 1409, a bill that would ensure communities have a plan when evacuating wildfires.

“We want to make sure [evacuees] are able to get to safety in an orderly and planned fashion,” Levine explained.

Levine also discussed the problems some homeowners in fire zones are facing with insurance companies.