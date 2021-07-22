Assemblymember, advocate discuss improving options for working moms

Allyson Felix, the most decorated female track and field athlete America has to offer, is about to compete in her fifth Olympic Games.

Felix has been able to negotiate the ability to travel with her 2-year-old daughter into her endorsement deal with Athleta.

But, she is well aware every mom with a dream doesn’t have that advantage. So, Felix has recently debuted a partnership with Athleta offering $200,000 in grants to women like herself to pay for childcare while they compete.

Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks, D-Oakland, and founder and Simona Grace, the executive director of Moms in Office, joined Sonseeahray to discuss the issues women face as mothers in the workplace and what the country can do to solve these problems.