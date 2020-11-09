Becerra joins multistate coalition in energy efficiency lawsuit

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California Attorney General Xavier Becerra joined 15 attorneys general and the city of New York Monday in filing a lawsuit against the Department of Energy.

The lawsuit claims that the department missed mandatory deadlines “to review and amend energy efficiency standards for 25 categories of consumer and commercial or industrial products,” which violates the Energy Policy and Conservation Act.

For the better part of four years, the Trump Administration has utilized a playbook of delay and deception to block energy efficiency standards that make household appliances like refrigerators and washing machines cheaper to run. The Trump Administration is required by law to strengthen these standards – it shouldn’t need to be forced to do what’s best for the American people. Energy efficiency standards put money back in the pockets of hardworking families. We won’t let the Department of Energy continue neglecting its responsibilities. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra

The lawsuit claims the delay caused “missed opportunities to conserve energy and avoid the economic and environmental costs of energy production and use,” which total over $580 billion, along with a reduction of 2 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions by the year 2050.

The 25 product categories include common appliances such as refrigerators and freezers, clothes washers, clothes dryers and room air conditioners.

Becerra joined the attorneys general of New York, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Oregon, Vermont, Washington, and the District of Columbia, as well as the City of New York.

A copy of the lawsuit can be found here.