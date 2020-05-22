Biden says voters ‘ain’t black’ if they consider backing Trump over him; later says he was too ‘cavalier’ about black Trump supporters

Former Vice President Joe Biden told the host of the popular radio show “The Breakfast Club” that he “ain’t black” if he was considering supporting President Donald Trump in the November election.

Host Charlamagne Tha God talked with Democratic presidential candidate Biden on Friday in an interview that addressed, among other things, whether Biden intends to choose a black woman as his running mate.

During the interview, a Biden aide interrupted to conclude the chat since Biden’s wife, Jill Biden, also had a scheduled interview in their Delaware home.

The aide is heard saying: “That’s really our time. I apologize.”

“You can’t do that to black media!” responded Charlamagne.

“I gotta do that to white media and black media because my wife has to go on at six o’clock,” Biden said before checking his watch and jokingly adding, “Uh no, I’m in trouble.”

Charlamagne then said: “Listen, you gotta come see us when you come to New York, VP Biden, because it’s a long way until November and we got more questions.”

“You got more questions? Well I’ll tell you, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” Biden said.

“It don’t have nothing to do with Trump,” Charlamagne replied. “It has to do with the fact I want something for my community.”

Biden later declared he “should not have been so cavalier” when he said African Americans who back President Donald Trump “ain’t black.”

He quickly moved to address the fallout from his remark. In a call with the U.S. Black Chamber of Commerce, added to his initial public schedule, Biden said he would never “take the African American community for granted.”

That was an acknowledgment of the stinging criticism he received in response to his comments.

The rebukes spanned from allies of Trump’s reelection campaign — anxious to go on offense after weeks of defending the president’s response to the coronavirus pandemic — to some black activists, who warned that Biden still must to court black votes, even if African Americans do overwhelmingly oppose the president.

“None of us can afford for the party or for this campaign to mess this election up, and comments like these are the kinds that frankly either make black voters feel like we’re not really valued and people don’t care if we show up or not,” said Alicia Garza, a Black Lives Matter co-founder and principal of Black Futures Lab.

This morning @Cthagod sat down with Democratic Presidential Nominee @JoeBiden to talk about a few things including his plan for African American communities in America, if he will be choosing a black female running mate + more!🇺🇸



Watch here: https://t.co/AUYaQhSX9h — The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) May 22, 2020