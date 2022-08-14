(Inside California Politics) — California Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss reproductive rights in California.

Sen. pro Tem Atkins, who moderated a roundtable on the subject Thursday in San Francisco featuring Vice President Kamala Harris, detailed the state’s effort to codify abortion rights in the California Constitution.

Sen. pro Tem Atkins also discusses California’s level of preparedness to handle an influx of people traveling to the state for Abortions, as well as her thoughts on the failed effort to tighten abortion restrictions in Kansas.