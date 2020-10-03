California assemblyman who had COVID-19 reacts to president’s diagnosis

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Some California lawmakers are reacting to President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis, including a Republican assemblyman who was hospitalized with the virus in June.

“I would just hope everyone, again, would respond like they did with me and separate the politics out of it. I know it becomes much harder at the highest office in the land,” Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, said Friday.

Lackey said he is disheartened by the response to the president’s diagnosis.

Three months after being hospitalized for the virus himself, Lackey said he still doesn’t feel like his health is completely back to normal. He said he’s praying for the president.

“We need to really try to focus on being better people and think beyond ourselves,” he said.

California Democrats were mostly quiet on the topic Friday.

By late afternoon, Governor Gavin Newsom and the leaders of both legislative chambers stayed silent on the diagnosis.

Silicon Valley Assemblyman Evan Low mocked Trump on Twitter late Thursday night, writing, “thoughts, prayers, bleach, and hydroxychloroquine.. It will go away just like that let me tell you.”

Lackey said his own experience with COVID-19 changed his view of the virus and hopes the president’s perspective also changes.

“I know that humility may not be his strongest asset. It will change him one way or another,” Lackey said. “And I think it will make him a better person, as long as he gets the intervention that he demands and the people will pray.”