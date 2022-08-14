(Inside California Politics) — California has a new strategy to save and collect water, Natural Resources Sec. Wade Crowfoot gives context.

California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot joined Inside California Politics to discuss California’s new water strategy detailed this week by Governor Gavin Newsom.

Crowfoot explains the goals of the strategy as well as how long discussions have been happening.

He also discusses the need to act in the face of climate change and the ongoing drought, as well as the possibility of more water restrictions in the future.