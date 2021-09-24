Challenge to LGBTQ rights attached to Supreme Court abortion review

This December, the United States Supreme Court is set to review an abortion law out of Mississippi, a case that may lead to the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

Thanks to Texas, the abortion ban after 15-weeks of pregnancy in Mississippi, is not the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S., but briefs now attached to the Mississippi case could restrict other rights.

The change could reverse court-won rights for gay Americans across the country.

Shannon Minter, the legal director for the National Center for Lesbian Rights, joined Sonseeahray to explain.