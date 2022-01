By the end of the summer, the U.S. Supreme Court is due to be without a voice it’s had for almost 30 years.



Wednesday, sources leaked Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement plans and since then discussion and plans for his replacement have hit a fever pitch.

Leslie Jacobs, a constitutional law professor at the McGeorge School of Law, joined Sonseeahray to discuss Justice Breyer’s legacy and provide a look ahead.