Demonstrators invade offices of lawmakers inside U.S. Capitol

A supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protest inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. – Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Demonstrators backing President Donald Trump have breached the U.S. Capitol, entering the offices of lawmakers including U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

An image taken by a Getty photographer showed a note left on the desk of the California Democrat that read, “WE WILL NOT BACK DOWN.”

Another image showed a demonstrator with an American flag putting his feet up in Pelosi’s office.

A supporter of US President Donald Trump leaves a note in the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protest inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. – Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Other images showed Trump supporters inside other offices. The locations were unclear.

Wednesday’s storming of the U.S. Capitol forced a delay in the constitutional process to affirm Joe Biden’s victory in the November election.

Trump urged his supporters to come to Washington to protest Congress’ formal approval of Biden’s win. Several Republican lawmakers have backed his calls, despite there being no evidence of widespread fraud or wrongdoing in the election.

Several dozen demonstrators are roaming through the halls, yelling, “Where are they?”

Some were also in the visitors’ galleries.