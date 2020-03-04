District 10 race: Republican Ted Howze eyes spot against freshman Rep. Harder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) -- In the race for the 10th Congressional District seat, freshman Congressman Josh Harder may be facing off against Republican veterinarian Dr. Ted Howze.

Super Tuesday was busy for Democratic Rep. Harder. He told FOX40 no matter who he faces this come November, he will be prepared.

“We’ll see sort of, I think, in California we had about half the votes counted in 2018 on election night in this district,” Harder said. “I think there’s a lot more left to come and we’ll see no matter who our opponent ends up being. I think it’s going to be all about the energy and the dynamism and the grassroots folks that you’ve seen tonight.”

The freshman representative unseated former Republican Congressman Jeff Denham in the last election and the GOP has not been shy about their efforts to replace Harder. Denham has made it clear that he now endorses Howze.

While both Harder and Howze are on opposite sides of the political aisle, they did speak to FOX40 about very similar issues they’d like to tackle.

“The biggest concerns in the valley are the costs of health care and the fact that we have so many people who are taking long commutes and we need to make sure there are more jobs here,” Democratic Rep. Harder said. “Over the last year in office, that’s exactly what I focused on. We put out bills that cut the costs of prescription drugs by 75% and we made sure we’re building our small business community in the valley.”

“Reducing our cost of living here in the valley and I think it’s also huge for us to make sure that we secure water supplies for agriculture and then addressing health care issues,” Howze said. “We don’t have enough doctors, the cost of health care is too expensive, prescription drugs are hard for families to afford. So these have to be issues we address nationally.”