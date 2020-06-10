Dozens of California lawmakers call for change in the name of black lives lost

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Dozens of California lawmakers knelt in honor of George Floyd and other black lives lost over the years, a symbolic gesture on a sunny Tuesday at the State Capitol.

“This day is picturesque. It would be a day to go jogging if you were Ahmaud Arbery, to ride a bike if you were Freddie Gray,” said Assemblywoman Sydney Kamlager, D-Los Angeles.

Masked and 6 feet apart, the group knelt for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the length of time Floyd struggled to breathe under the knee of a police officer.

The group — made up almost entirely of Democrats — urged each other to take accountability and create change.

“If the hardest thing you do is kneel for almost 9 minutes out of this, then you’re not working hard enough because this is a show,” said Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego. “And unlike so many frustrated protesters and young people and people in the black and Latino community and people who face this everyday, unlike them, we have the opportunity to immediately do something about it.”

The Black Legislative Caucus already presented its list of priority bills, many of which have to do with justice reform. Many of those bills will be considered in the Legislature this week and next.

“Join us in playing a leading role in the next coming attraction and reforming racism and police brutality in this state and in this country,” said Los Angeles Sen. Steven Bradford.