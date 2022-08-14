(Inside California Politics) — Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson, a constitutional law expert, as well as Washington Post contributing columnist Gary Abernathy joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss former President Donald Trump’s current legal situation.

The discussion follows the serving of a search warrant by federal agents at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home.

Levinson and Abernathy discuss that search warrant, the consequences former President Trump could face if wrongdoing is found, and whether they believe he may face charges.

The two also discuss a separate case in New York State, where former President Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment right not to answer questions from New York’s Attorney General in a civil case.