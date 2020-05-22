FBI Director Wray orders internal review of Flynn investigation

(CNN) — FBI Director Christopher Wray, who was criticized earlier this month by President Donald Trump following a review of former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s case, on Friday announced he has ordered an internal review of the investigation.

Wray, in a statement, said he ordered the Bureau’s Inspection Division to conduct an after-action review of the Flynn investigation to “evaluate the relevant facts related to the FBI’s role in the Flynn investigation and determine whether any current employees engaged in misconduct” and to “evaluate any FBI policies, procedures, or controls implicated by the Flynn investigation and identify any improvements that might be warranted.”

The internal investigation comes after a Justice Department move to drop charges against Flynn, who has twice pleaded guilty before two judges to lying to the FBI, citing findings of an internal review that concluded the case was without merit. Wray wasn’t at the FBI when the Flynn case began. But that hasn’t mattered much to critics who believe he hasn’t done enough to make changes at the bureau.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.