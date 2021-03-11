Former US presidents share their reasons for getting vaccinated in new PSA

As COVID-19 vaccine distribution picks up across the nation, former United States presidents are talking about the reasons why they got vaccinated.

In a video released by Ad Council, former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter shared their reasons in a video called “It’s Up to You: COVID-19 Vaccination.”

Watch former Presidents @BarackObama, @TheBushCenter, @BillClinton & @CarterCenter talk about the reasons they got vaccinated against COVID-19 in this historic PSA created in partnership with the @theCOVIDCollab—get the facts about the COVID-19 vaccines at https://t.co/t2SrUQgYKQ pic.twitter.com/Kc0Uv9rb8S — adcouncil (@AdCouncil) March 11, 2021

“Right now, the COVID-19 vaccine’s available to millions of Americans, and soon, they’ll be available to everyone,” Bush says in the public service announcement. “What I’m really looking forward to is going to opening day in Texas Ranger Stadium with a full stadium.

The former first ladies also make an appearance in the video.

“To visit Michelle’s mom,” Obama explained in the video. “To hug her and see her on her birthday.”

The former U.S. leaders are urging the public to get vaccinated to help end the pandemic.

The PSA is in partnership with the COVID Collab, a collaborative of the “nation’s leading experts in public health, education and the economy.”