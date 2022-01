The first 100 days is a traditional marker for an American presidency, with a lot to be told there in terms of initiative and ambition.

The one-year marker also has a lot to say, and many would argue that for this country’s 46th Commander in Chief, it’s a troublesome tale of many big ideas not yet landing in the win column.

Republican strategist Tim Rosales and Democratic analyst Ed Emerson joined Sonseeahray to look at some of what hasn’t yet happened for President Joe Biden and what it means.