House passes bill to allow apprenticeships to count for college credit

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTXL.) — The House of Representatives passed a bill Friday that expands an existing program that allows skilled workers to earn college credit for finished apprenticeships.

The Apprenticeships to College Act was introduced by Rep. Josh Harder (CA-10).

Our world is changing incredibly quickly — and people are looking for new ways to gain new skills and credentials. If you’re a skilled worker and you want to get a degree and start your own business, all of the real-world experience you got during your apprenticeship should count for college credit. Rep. Josh Harder

In California, most apprenticeships last one to five years, yet many skilled professionals are not eligible for college credit, according to a release from Harder’s office.

Currently, the Department of Labor and Department of Education partners to allow apprenticeship programs to count towards college credit, though its reach is limited and not established in federal law.

The act would “formally authorize the program,” as well as expand collaborations among colleges, apprenticeship programs and businesses. It will also create more agreements with two- and four-year colleges to give college credit for apprenticeships.