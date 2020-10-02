Infectious disease specialist: President’s age, weight concerning after he contracts coronavirus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — There is a lot of speculation about what having the coronavirus could mean for the health of the president and the first lady.

On Friday, the White House said President Donald Trump had mild symptoms of COVID-19.

“It can cause a cold. And so when I think of minor illness, I think of somebody at home with maybe a low-grade fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat. Those are the things I think of with a mild case of COVID,” said Dr. Dean Blumberg, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at UC Davis Health.

By Friday afternoon, the White House said President Trump had been flown to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and will remain there for the next “few days.”

Dr. Blumberg said the president could have a difficult time recovering from COVID-19. He added that at 74 years old, Trump’s age means he’s five times more likely to need hospitalization.

“And there’s a 90 times increased mortality risk. So, it can be severe for anybody but especially people of his age,” Blumberg told FOX40. “And then complicating that is his weight. He is overweight and that means he’s got a 10 times increased risk of dying from this, on top of the increased risk from age. So, it’s very concerning.”

Earlier in the day, President Trump’s own doctor reported the commander in chief was fatigued but in good spirits.

But because the president is in an at-risk group, Dr. Blumberg said there could be later complications.

“The next progression would be to possible pneumonia, and then that could progress to the requirement for supplemental oxygen or even a ventilator used,” he explained.

However, unlike others, the president has access to some of the best health care in the world.

“Presumably, he’s got a doctor on call all the time and is being monitored, which is appropriate to be monitored. So, I’m sure he’ll get the best care available,” Blumberg said.

As for First Lady Melania Trump, Dr. Blumberg said because she’s younger, she’ll likely recover from the virus quicker than her husband.

But Blumberg said he hopes their infection helps remind other Americans the threat of the virus is still very real.

“I think it is a very good reminder that wearing a mask and social distancing works,” he told FOX40. “It doesn’t guarantee that you’re not going to be infected but it decreases your chances of getting infected, and so that’s what we all need to do.”