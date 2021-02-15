Interview: Assemblyman Chad Mayes discusses future of Republican Party

In the three weeks after the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, roughly 33,000 Californians left the Republican Party.

The numbers in Pennsylvania: 12,000. In Arizona, 10,000 changed their registration.

Frustrated conservative voters say what they’re stepping away from is the “cult of one” concept that many are associating with former President Donald Trump, something they feared would only intensify if he was acquitted after impeachment.

That acquittal came Saturday.

More than 100 current and former Republican Party officials are talking about forming a new center-right party.

Sonseeahray spoke to California Assemblyman Chad Mayes, I-Yucca Valley, about the future of the Republican Party. Mayes was Assembly minority leader from January 2016 to September 2017.