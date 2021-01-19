Interview: Author Dan Morain discusses ‘Kamala’s Way’ ahead of Inauguration Day

(KTXL) — Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will make history when she is sworn into office Wednesday.

Harris will break barriers as the first female vice president.

She will also be the first Black vice president and the first person of South Asian descent to hold that office.

Dan Morain joins FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo to talk about his book “Kamala’s Way,” which highlights Harris’ career and how she got to where she is now.

