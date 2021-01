This week, President Joe Biden reversed the Trump-era ban on transgender people joining and serving openly in the military.

Tuesday, we got the perspective of transgender Air Force Veteran Joanna Michaels.

Now, FOX40 is exploring how this change will impact the military as a whole.

Sonseeahray spoke to Xochitl Rodriguez Murrillo, the CalVet deputy secretary for minority and under-represented veterans, about the reversal’s impact.