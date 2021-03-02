Interview: CHIRLA on Biden admin’s task of reuniting separated families

The extended detention of migrant children is something former President Donald Trump came under much fire for during his administration.

Now it’s something President Joe Biden is returning to, garnering fresh criticism of his own.

As many unaccompanied minors show up at the border, they are held for 10 days in quarantine for the coronavirus and then placed in shelters across the country. It can take weeks or months for them to be placed with the relative who’s named upon their arrival.

While those delays are drawing ire, Biden administration moves to reunite families the previous administration separated are being lauded.

