Interview: Local political experts break down the Electoral College vote

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With the presidential electors meeting today to formally vote for the next president and vice president, former vice president Joe Biden and Rep. Kamala Harris, control for the U.S. Senate is still underway.

California’s electors are bound by law to have their actions reflect what state voters did at the polls, while in some states, they are unbound.

The system may be braced for another string of rogue electors, as what happened in 2016.

“There’s always some shenanigans that happen at these things, all the way back to ’72,” Democratic political analyst Ed Emerson said.

Still, the electors’ vote is an important and long-established tradition written in the U.S. Constitution, both agreed.

“It protects the creditability, the authority of the election,” Republican consultant Tim Rosales told FOX40, “so our country moves on with a peaceful transition.

President Trump’s campaign has attempted election lawsuits to cancel what would be today’s expected votes with no success, as well as tweeting that the U.S. Supreme Court had “NO WISDOM, NO COURAGE!” in rejecting a lawsuit to overturn the election results.

Emerson expressed amazement at the result, even with Trump’s own three appointees on the court: “He is absolutely doing the wrong thing,” and said Trump must “move on and say, ‘Joe Biden is President.'”

Rosales agreed: “The Supreme Court is doing their job,” adding that Republicans need to look forward and reflect on what they need to do to win the next elections, starting with the Georgia Senate races.