Interview: Political analysts discuss September election date for Newsom recall

(KTXL) — It’s official. The recall election against Gov. Gavin Newsom will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

In a statement issued Thursday, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis said, in part, “I believe we have chosen a fair and reasonable date for this election.”

The announcement came just hours after election officials certified that enough valid petition signatures had been turned in to qualify the election for the ballot.

Newsom’s campaign later said they look forward to defeating the recall effort.

Political analysts Ed Emerson and Tim Rosales joined FOX40 News to discuss the latest in this election.