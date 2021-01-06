Interview: Political analysts discuss the Electoral College certification

As President Trump maintains that he won in November, certification of the Electoral College vote for Joe Biden has turned into a showdown.



Thirteen U.S. senators are pledging to oppose the slate of electors from their state in an effort to bolster the president’s efforts, which claim that voting processes across the country have been fraudulent.

Republican consultant Tim Rosales and Democratic analyst Andrew Acosta joined Sonseeahray to talk about the unfolding events and what they mean for the country.