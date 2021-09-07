Interview: Political strategists discuss California recall election one week away

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California is just one week away from the recall election.

Next Tuesday night, poll workers will be counting ballots. Two questions are on the ballot.

The first: Should Gavin Newsom be recalled from the Office of Governor?

A majority of voters will need to mark yes to for Newsom to be removed.

The second question calls for voters to mark the candidate they want to replace Newsom.

Frontrunners who could potentially unseat the governor include conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, businessman John Cox, California Assemblyman Kevin Kiley and former Olympic gold medal winner Caitlyn Jenner.

Those candidates and the governor have been hitting the campaign trail throughout the last couple of weeks.

Newsom was in the Bay Area Tuesday urging people to vote no. On Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris is traveling to the Bay Area to support Newsom.

The White House says President Joe Biden will be coming to California early next week to tour fire damage and campaign for the governor.



Steve Maviglio and Rob Stuzman both know the recall process well.

Maviglio is a Democratic strategist who served as press secretary for Gov. Gray Davis and Stutzman served as deputy chief of staff for communications for Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.

They both joined FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the recall election.