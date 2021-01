The U.S. House of Representatives promised to take action after many of them had to shelter in a secure location and brace office doors against armed rioters who breached the Capitol building last week.

Rep. John Garamendi, D-Davis, was off-site when the siege started but was on the floor Wednesday when President Donald Trump was impeached for a second time as a result of the riot.

Sonseeahray spoke to Garamendi about the Capitol riot aftermath and Trump’s impeachment.