Interview: Rep. John Garamendi reacts to US Capitol breach by Trump supporters

Sonseeahray spoke to U.S. Rep. John Garamendi just after President Donald Trump supporters breached the U.S. Capitol as Congress met to record the vote tally confirming Joe Biden as the next President.

The normal process of the American democracy was underway, certifying the election, certifying the Electoral vote. So that was underway. But Donald Trump has never accepted that and this protest is a direct result of what Donald Trump wanted to have happen.

In fact, an hour before the protesters arrived at the Capitol, he told all the protesters to march on the Capitol. For what purpose? To stop the vote. To stop the electoral process. But our democracy has survived more than two centuries, and it’s going to survive Donald Trump. It’s going to survive these rioters. It’s going to survive those who breached the Capitol. In a few hours, we will be back, certifying the election and on Jan. 20 will be a new president.

Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA)